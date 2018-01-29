× FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepping down immediately

WASHINGTON — FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has stepped down, effective Monday, sources have reported.

It has been known that McCabe would retire in March, but at this time it’s unclear why it was moved up.

CNN News reported he had enough accumulated leave to step down earlier, while CBS News reported he was forced out. They also were told he is currently on leave and will still officially retire from the FBI in March.

President Donald Trump did not answer a reporter’s question at the White House about McCabe’s departure.