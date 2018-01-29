× Brady cuts off radio interview over remark about daughter

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he’s reconsidering whether to continue a long-running weekly radio appearance after a host called his daughter “an annoying little pissant.”

The comments were made by WEEI host Alex Reimer after watching the first episode of a Brady documentary called “Tom vs. Time” that is airing on Facebook.

ESPN released audio of Monday’s interview on its website.

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect,” Brady told the hosts of the weekly “Kirk & Callahan Show”. “I’ve always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It’s very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don’t deserve that.”

Brady cut short his appearance by saying, “I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again.”

The Patriots and the station recently announced an extension of their agreement, which involves weekly calls from Brady and coach Bill Belichick.

The station says Reimer has been suspended indefinitely.