MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An aging blues legend had his wish granted with a trip to Beale Street Friday.

Jessie Sanders, known as Little Howlin Wolf, visited Silky O'Sullivan's club on Beale in a trip arranged through Crossroads Hospice.

Sanders, 88, is originally from Mississippi but spent time in Chicago and retired to his home in Memphis.

During his career he played with Howlin Wolf, Jimmy King, B.B. King and Bobby Blue Bland among other greats, toured overseas and played at the White House.