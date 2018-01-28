Suspect caught on camera attempting to burglarize East Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a suspect who was caught on camera attempting to rob an East Memphis home Friday, Jan. 26.

According to the report, officers responded to an attempted burglary at 8:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of Rhodes Cove in East Memphis.

The victim told officers she came home and found damage to the rear window of her home.

After looking at her surveillance video, she noticed it captured the suspect attempting to break into her home.

The suspect is seen leaving the property in a gold-colored vehicle.

The victim’s home has been burglarized three times in the past.

Authorities hope the surveillance video will help identify the suspect.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.