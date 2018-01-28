× Police: Man changes clothes while burglarizing garage in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for burglarizing a garage in Midtown Friday, Jan. 26.

According to the report, the suspect robbed the garage on Friday, Jan. 26 at 3:00 a.m.

He made several trips and took numerous items – including a generator, leaf blower, power washer and mountain bike.

The suspect changed jackets and hats during the crime.

Police released photos of the suspect in hopes of identifying him.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.