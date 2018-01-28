× Police: Collierville man robbed/kidnapped by teenagers as he left Memphis club

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Four teenagers robbed and kidnapped a man as he was leaving a Memphis club early Saturday morning, police say.

According to the report, shortly after 3 a.m. a Collierville resident was robbed while leaving a club on Highland Avenue in Memphis.

He was then forced to drive to his home where the suspects proceeded to take items.

The residents in the home were also forced to retrieve money from their bank ATM.

Collierville Police captured the suspects after a pursuit as they attempted to flee back to Memphis.

The suspects ages are all teenagers – two are 15-years-old, one is 16-years-old and another is 17-years-old.

None of the victims were injured.