Two teens struck by car on Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens are in the hospital after being struck by a car Saturday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Walnut Run Road and North Germantown Parkway.

Memphis police say two boys, aged 14 and 17, were trying to cross Germantown Parkway when they were hit.

Both boys were transported to the hospital. The 14-year-old was taken in critical condition.

The driver remained on the scene. Memphis police say that no charges have been filed at this point.