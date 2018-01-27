× Tigers play better but still fall to #9 Cincinnati

MEMPHIS – Gary Clark had 18 points and nine rebounds, Jacob Evans added 14 points _ including a pair of 3-pointers to break Cincinnati out of a second-half shooting slump _ as the No. 9 Bearcats defeated Memphis 62-48 on Saturday for their 12th straight victory.

The Bearcats (19-2, 8-0 American Athletic Conference) used a stingy defense to hold Memphis to 31.1 percent shooting for the game, including converting only three of 17 shots from outside the arc.

Jeremiah Martin led the Tigers (13-8, 4-4) with 20 points, while Kareem Brewton Jr. finished with 10 for Memphis.

Memphis, which struggled offensively in the first half and trailed 34-21 at intermission, managed to put a dent in the Bearcats’ advantage in the early stages of the second half. Cincy missed its first five shots, leading to a timeout from Bearcats coach Mick Cronin, when the Tigers crept back to within 34-28.

Eventually, the Bearcats would miss 10 of their first 11, allowing Memphis to creep back in. The Tigers would get as close as 36-32.

At that point, the Bearcats converted four 3-pointers, including two by Evans, part of crafting a 15-2 rally to put the game away.