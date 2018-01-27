× Teen robbed at gunpoint while walking to school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a teenage boy was robbed at gunpoint while walking to school Wednesday morning.

It happened about 7 a.m. near Fairmont and Salem in the Kingsbury area of North Memphis.

Police said a man in a tan vehicle pulled up next to a 14-year-old as he was walking to school, pointed a semi-automatic weapon at him and demanded money.

When the boy said he didn’t have any money, the man demanded his phone and password. The suspect then fled with the phone.

Police traced the cellphone to a house on Kendrick a few blocks away. They say they saw a man climbing into a nearby house through a rear window and placed him in custody.

Kenneth Sessum, 27, confessed to stealing the phone and was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property, police said.