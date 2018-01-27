× Rebels lose to Texas in SEC/Big XII Challenge

AUSTIN, Texas – Freshman Mohamed Bamba scored a season-best 25 points to go with 15 rebounds and four blocks and Texas defeated Mississippi 85-72 on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The 6-foot-11 Bamba converted 6 of 8 from the field and 12 of 13 free throws. Dylan Osetkowski added 17 points for Texas (14-7), Kerwin Roach II scored 16, and Jase Febres 12, converting 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Deandre Burnett led Mississippi (11-10) with 21 points, and Dominik Olejniczak scored a season-high 16.

Texas fashioned a 13-3 push late in the first half to take 45-36 at the break. Osetkowski scored eight points during that stretch, the last of them with a dunk after making a steal while the Longhorns pressed full court.

Olejniczak, who came in averaging 3.9 points per game, scored 14, on 7-of-9 shooting, in the first half. The 7-foot sophomore missed all four of his second-half field-goal attempts. Texas extended its lead to 15 with a 3-point basket by Eric Davis Jr. with 12:32 remaining and to 18 on three free throws by Bamba about three minutes later.