× Razorbacks rally to upend Oklahoma State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Daniel Gafford’s tip-in with 16.2 seconds remaining put Arkansas up by one, and the Razorbacks held on in the closing seconds for a 66-65 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The win puts an end to a five-game losing streak to the Cowboys for the Razorbacks (15-6), who have now won four of five overall and earned their first win over Oklahoma State since 1971.

Daryl Macon scored 22 points off the bench to lead Arkansas, which trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half and didn’t earn its first lead until midway through the second half.

Lindy Waters scored 17 points to lead the Cowboys (13-8), who fell to 3-2 in the Big 12/Southeastern Conference Challenge. Brandon Averette and Mitchell Solomon added 10 points each in the loss.

The Razorbacks trailed 65-64 in the closing minute, but Gafford followed a missed floater by Anton Beard to put Arkansas up by one.

Oklahoma State had a chance to take the lead on the other end, but both Jeffrey Carroll and Solomon missed at close range to help Arkansas secure the win.