MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was found fatally shot at a Whitehaven apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded to the Peppertree Apartments in the 4200 block of Graceland at 2 p.m.

They found a male victim dead on the scene.

No suspect information was available. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

35.033975 -90.013969