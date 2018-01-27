× Man strikes tenant with a shovel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after striking another man in the face with a shovel.

Memphis police say 38-year-old Pedro Nonato was arrested late Friday night.

The assault took place in the 6000 block of Keystone.

According to the affidavit, Nonato told Memphis police that he and the victim were arguing outside, and that the argument got physical. Nonato told them the victim, who rents a room from Nonato, stabbed him in the arm.

Officers found video of the argument. Police say the video showed Nonato striking the victim in the face repeatedly, knocking him onto the ground. Nonato then got on top of the victim and continued hitting him. While lying on his back, the victim pulled out a knife and stabbed Nonato in the hand.

Nonato then got a garden shovel and hit the victim two times, leaving the victim unresponsive.

While Nonato suffered a minor injury, the victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Nonato has been charged with Aggravated Assault.