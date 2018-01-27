× Man in critical condition after early morning shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

Police say officers responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Kimball Avenue at 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say that while the suspect is known to the victim, the suspect is not in custody yet. This is an ongoing investigation.