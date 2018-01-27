× Body identified as missing Virginia teenager

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia — Authorities in Virginia say a body found in a park is that of a 16-year-old girl who had been missing for two weeks.

Jholie Moussa was identified by the Fairfax County Police Department on Saturday after her family was notified. Police say her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers found her body Friday in a wooded area of a park in Alexandria, covered by leaves and brush. She was identified based on appearance, including a tattoo.

The chief medical examiner could rule on a cause of death as early as Sunday, police said.

Moussa was reported missing Jan. 13 after she left her home in Alexandria to go to a party the night before, according to WTVR in Richmond.