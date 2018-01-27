× 17-year-old shot in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old is in non-critical condition after being shot early Saturday morning.

Memphis police say that officers responded to the 4700 block of Townhouse Way at around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found the 17-year-old male victim on the scene.

The victim was transported to Le Bonheur.

Memphis police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Police are asking anyone who may know something about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.