Wynne school aide accused of sex crimes involving student

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — An aide at a Mid-South school has been arrested on sex charges involving a student.

The school district confirmed Lee Walker is a classroom aide at Wynne Junior High School. In early January, a student reported inappropriate behavior had taken place in the classroom.

He was suspended after an internal investigation three days later and given a letter of recommendation for termination of employment. Under district policy, he can request a hearing with the school board.

“We know that parents are concerned and we are working with the Wynne Police Department on this matter,” the school district said.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody and charged with sexually grooming a child, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and two counts of sexual indecency with a child.