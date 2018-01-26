× Thief gets away with nearly $6,000 worth of lottery cards

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Thief broke into a Millington neighborhood store and got away with nearly $6,000 worth of lottery cards.

The locally owned OM Food Mart at the 6300 block of Navy Road was robbed Thursday night.

Public information officer for the Shelby County Sherrif’s Office Earle Farrell says the thief stole some cigarettes, a small amount of cash and the lottery tickets.

Farell says the lottery cards were valued at nearly $6,000.

No other information was given. This is an ongoing investigation.