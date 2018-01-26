× Tennessee, Mississippi small business owners ranked least polite

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many in the south take pride in what is known as “southern hospitality”, but according to a Canadian company, small business owners in two Mid-South states are far from nice.

Both Tennessee and Mississippi were ranked in the bottom three with a “polite percentage” of only six and seven percent respectively. The FreshBooks study specifically analyzed how many of these businesses used the words “please” and “thank you” on their invoices.

So where are the nicest business owners?

Oklahoma (49 percent), Alabama (27 percent), Ohio (21 percent), Rhode Island (18 percent) and Massachusetts (17 percent) were ranked in the top five.

Georgia came it at number 12 with Arkansas not too far behind at number 18 and Florida rounding out the top 25.

