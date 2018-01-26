× Police searching for information of burglary suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis Police are looking for information on a burglary suspect that robbed the Promise Academy December 6.

According to police, the suspect broke into Promise Academy at the 1300 block of Bryan Street through the kitchen doors.

The suspect took a black rolling cart and a floor blower before leaving, police say.

Police say he left walking Northbound on North Merton Street.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information contact police at 528-CASH.