Police respond to multiple scenes across town

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Police have their hands full tonight as they respond to two scenes involving two men being injured.

The Memphis Police Department got a call that a man was stabbed in the head at an Exxon off of Danny Thomas Boulevard.

According to Police, the man was assaulted but cannot confirm he was ‘stabbed’.

No condition was reported at this time

Across town, police responded to a shooting call at the Edgewater Apartments at the 5800 block of 3rd Cove.

Police say the man was shot in the leg.

The suspect was last seen running through the complex, police say.

The condition of the victim was not released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.