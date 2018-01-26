× Organization to offer free tax preparation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The IRS will start accepting income tax returns Monday.

A local filing service wants you to know you can get it done for free.

The Binghampton Development Corporation is providing free tax help to working families and individuals making up to 54-thousand dollars a year.

John Gilmer with Impact America is hoping to help those who have been overcharged with other filing services.

“When you’re with a working mother, who you know, has got three W2’s and has worked three different part-time jobs and you hear that she paid $1,000 last year to have her taxes done. That’s just outrageous. And our goal is to make sure that doesn’t happen anymore,” Gilmer said.

Call 1-844-TAXES-TN to schedule a free appointment or for more information.

Normally, April 15 is the final filing deadline but it falls on a Sunday this year and Monday, April 16th is Emancipation Day, a legal holiday in Washington DC.

The IRS believes it expects to issue the vast majority of refunds within 21 days of a return being filed.

Photojournalist Joseph Saint contributed to this story.