Murder charges filed after Whitehaven 14-year-old shot in the head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged in a deadly shooting that left a 14-year-old girl dead in Whitehaven.

According to police documents, Dominique Holman admitted that he obtained a gun and opened fire on a Lydgate Road home in early January out of anger. He said someone in the home threatened to put his personal information on social media so he took action.

Inside the home, Gabrielle Harris was washing dishes when she was struck. Her mother told WREG her daughter died in her arms.

“She came around the corner holding her head, and she said ‘Mom, something hit me in my head.’ She let her hand go, and it was just blood streaming down.”

“I was rocking her, and she was hugging me and trying to breath. She kept trying to hug me.”

Sadly, she didn’t make it.

Authorities didn’t release any additional details about Holman’s motive, but did say he has been charged with first -degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

WREG looked into his background and discovered he was on probation at the time of the shooting in connection to an aggravated burglary case. There was an arrest warrant also in his file.

He is scheduled to appear in court next week.