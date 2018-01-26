× Memphis man accused of threatening mail carrier

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A Memphis man was charged after a mail carrier says he threatened him with a gun.

On Thursday, officers received a call from the Tunica Avenue United States Postal Office who stated postal inspectors had detained a man for an incident on Greenview Circle.

According to the victim, he was approached by Christopher Hathaway who claimed the mail carrier had taken items from his package. That’s when he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the man.

The mail carrier was able to identify the man to officers.

Hathaway has been charged with aggravated assault and will appear in court on Friday.