× Live at 9: Local company is set to battle Starbucks

Helping the families of addicts

On Thursday, senators in Washington held a special hearing about the opioid crisis sweeping the country, talking about how easy it is to buy addictive painkillers on the internet. It’s a growing problem in the fight to combat this deadly epidemic.

But the fight isn’t just about the addicts.

A new program in Mississippi called NFusion Project aims to help their families as well.

Pets and cold weather

In the dead of winter it’s important to keep you and your family safe and that includes your pets. Even without snow or ice on the ground, the temperatures have been dropping pretty low at night, sometimes even below freezing.

Dr. Matthew Lackey with Germantown Parkway Animal Hospital talks about what you can do to help your four-legged friend.

David vs. Goliath



A Memphis company is working to take it’s brand back from Starbucks. GiveGood owner David Dunavant says the mega coffee chain used his company’s name for its “Give Good” holiday campaign and they’re taking them to court.

Hear more about the pending legal battle and Starbuck’s response.

Lots of laughs

When comedian Jammin Jay Lamont shows up you never know who will actually show up with him. This “human iPod” is best known for his hilarious impressions and you can see them all this weekend at Chuckles Comedy House.

Get tickets now