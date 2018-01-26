× Bellevue’s free Mid-South Mission of Mercy dental clinic starts Friday

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A local church is stepping up to brighten smiles across the Mid-South.

Bellevue Baptist Church is hosting its annual Mid-South Mission of Mercy dental clinic. The two-day event provides free dental services to people in need until 4 p.m. Friday and then again 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Members of the Tennessee State Dental Association, Mississippi State Dental Association and Arkansas State Dental Association will be on hand to provide cleanings, extractions, restorative fillings and even diagnosis other dental problems. They will also help you get in touch with local agencies for further treatment if needed.

Over the years the free dental clinic has helped more than 4,000 patients in the Memphis area. This year they hope to treat 2,500 patients and provide over $1 million in dental care.

The service is free and you don’t need insurance or an ID.

Residents will be seen on a first come, first served basis.

Bellevue Baptist Church is located at 2000 Appling Road just south of I-40.

