VP Pence to address religious broadcasters in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at a convention of religious broadcasters next month in Nashville.

A news release from the National Religious Broadcasters says Pence will address the group’s annual convention on Feb. 27 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville.

The convention, called Proclaim 18, will run from Feb. 27 until March 2.

Jerry Johnson, the group’s president, says evangelical broadcasters eagerly anticipate hearing what the former conservative radio show host has to say.