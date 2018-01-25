Short course focused on helping people swarm into beekeeping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Beekeepers Association is having their annual beekeeping short class to teach the next generation of beekeepers everything they need to know.

According to a report in a recent survey done by the University of Maryland, beekeepers across the United States lost 33 percent of their honey bee colonies last year.

Which is why Stewart Hooser, former president of MABA, says this short course is specially designed to help new beekeepers learn everything needed to get started.

"Today we have to really actively manage our colonies in order for them to survive, and you really need to have somebody help get started in beekeeping," Hooser said.

Hooser says the non-profit's goal is to educate people about beekeeping and what they need to do to get started.

MABA will be hosting the short course at the Agricenter Saturday, January 27, from 8 am to 3 pm.

Hooser said it's a deal you can't pass up.

"It's one of the best deals you have in Memphis. We charge fifteen dollars. It includes a BBQ lunch, a years membership in the club," Hooser said.

They also provide a mentor to help get started.

The class is open to anyone wanting and willing to learn the needed skill.

"We really encourage the youngest people that want to get interested in beekeeping to get interested in beekeeping because most beekeepers are getting older and we need young people," Hooser said.

According to Hooser, the honey bee is the most important thing we have in our food chain. He says that 33-percent of everything that we eat is "directly attributable" to honey bees.

"Without them and their pollination services we really would be in a big problem," Hooser said.

Each hive has to be registered in the state. Hooser says that in the state of Tennessee there are 31,000 hives but they need but they need 80,000 hives.

"The commercial beekeepers with these diseases and pests that we have, they are loosing about thirty-percent of their hive each year. The small beekeepers are the ones that have made up the difference for us," Hooser said.

If you'd like to help be a part of that change you can pre-register for the course here.