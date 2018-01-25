Police: Suspects at large after robbing, shooting father in front of son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local father was rushed to the Regional Medical Center overnight following an armed robbery.

According to police, a man and his son were walking down Graham near Grahamdale Circle around 2 a.m. Thursday morning when a gray Jeep Cherokee pulled up beside them with three men inside.

Police told WREG shots were fired during the robbery, striking the 37-year-old man three times. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to non-critical.

His son was not injured.

Authorities have not released any additional information on the suspects.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.