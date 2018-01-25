Police: 17-year-old shot in the head inside E’s Cafe on Union

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released additional details about an early morning shooting inside the E’s Cafe on Union Avenue.

According to Major WJ Prince with the Memphis Police Department, two patrons were playing with a gun while sitting inside the restaurant eating around 5:15 a.m Thursday. The gun accidentally went off, striking one of them in the head.

The area manager for three E’s Cafes told WREG’s Nina Harrelson a doctor happened to be inside eating when the shot was fired. He/she jumped into help until paramedics arrived.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers would not release the individuals’ names at this time.

No one else inside the restaurant was hurt.

This is not the first time police have been called to the restaurant. Back in May, a couple walked into the restaurant, ordered drinks and then robbed employees at gunpoint.

They got away with $300 but surveillance cameras were rolling and the criminals were eventually arrested.

#UPDATE: Maj. WJ Prince with MPD tells me it was an accidental shooting. A 17yo boy & his friend — who were hanging out here — were playing w/ a gun when it went off & he was shot in the head. He’s in critical condition. No name released yet. Everyone else is ok. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/GVZOBkWUrA — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) January 25, 2018

#BREAKING: MPD investigating shooting at E’s Cafe in the Medical District. It happened about 45 min. ago. Last May, a couple was arrested after police say they robbed this same place at gunpoint. I’m on scene waiting for more info from MPD. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/LUQ8VrkqjH — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) January 25, 2018