× Free tax preparation services available to some Memphis residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis residents who need help preparing their taxes will soon have an additional resource at their disposal.

Impact America – Tennessee has announced working families and those individuals who make up to $54,000 a year can have their taxes prepared for free.

There are several tax site locations around the city and daytime, evening and weekend hours are available. However you must call ahead to schedule an appointment.

Locations:

Binghampton Development Corporation​ (280 Tillman St, Memphis, TN 38112)

Soulsville Town Centre​ (915 E McLemore Ave, Memphis, TN 38106)

Ed Rice Community Center​ (Frayser) (2907 N Watkins St, Memphis, TN 38127)

Church Health Crosstown Concourse​ (1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN 38104)

Orange Mound Community Service Center​ (2572 Park Avenue, Memphis, TN 38114)

Social Suds Resource Center ​(1044 South Bellevue Blvd, Memphis, TN 38106)

The effort is in partnership with Rhodes College, the University of Memphis, Christian Brothers University, St. Mary’s Episcopal School, the Junior League of Memphis, Graduate Memphis, the South Memphis Alliance, and JUICE Orange Mound.

To schedule an appointment or to get more information, call 1-844-TAXES-TN or click here.