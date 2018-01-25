× Family: Missing brother of strangulation victim found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family of Roberta Hugo, a woman who was found strangled to death in North Memphis, says her missing brother has been located.

Carl Wilbanks was found safe Thursday night at the Union Mission.

Wilbanks was last seen Friday, Jan. 19, a few days before his sister’s untimely death.

Friends say he was due in court Friday for a panhandling ticket.

Normally his sister would go with him, but this time she didn’t.

He caught the bus for Downtown and never came back.