× Driver dies following overnight crash at South Lauderdale, Davant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crash late Wednesday evening has claimed a man’s life, Memphis police say.

Authorities told WREG the single-car accident happened at South Lauderdale and Davant around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle struck a pole, critically injuring both people inside.

Sadly, the driver, 36-year-old Anthony Jones, died from his injuries.

It appears the second person is still recovering.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were not released.