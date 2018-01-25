Driver dies following overnight crash at South Lauderdale, Davant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crash late Wednesday evening has claimed a man’s life, Memphis police say.
Authorities told WREG the single-car accident happened at South Lauderdale and Davant around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
The vehicle struck a pole, critically injuring both people inside.
Sadly, the driver, 36-year-old Anthony Jones, died from his injuries.
It appears the second person is still recovering.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not released.