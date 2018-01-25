Doctors concerned as flu season continues with no sign of slowing down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A number of schools across the nation are shutting down, kicking students out and bringing cleaning crews in.

That's because the flu is running rampant with no signs of slowing down.

The Center for Disease Control says 30 children are dead this flu season.

Baptist Children's hospital began began seeing flu patients in October and 80 cases just last week and say the worst is not behind them.

Doctors here have treated hundreds of kids and hospitalized some with the flu.

The dominant strain this year, is the nasty Type A influenza.

"We are reaching the levels we had three years ago when it was an epidemic nationwide, and the flu is nothing to mess around with," Dr. Rodriguez said.

It's something Stacie Al Chokhachi found out the hard way.

"I can't explain the ache, I've never felt anything like this in my life," Chokhachi said.

This week she, her husband and son Dalton all came down with the flu.

"He has an IV on, and he's doing okay," she said.

Dalton, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, had to be admitted to Le Bonheur because of his already compromised immune system.

"Thankfully, I have not been vomiting and David hasn't either, but Dalton has a nasty fever, vomiting and diarrhea," she said.

"If one person in your house get the flu, have them wear a mask. Clean all surfaces and wash your hands often," Dr. Rodriguez said.

He says not every sick child need to come to the ER.

"We don't recommend that you come in to get tested, because you may not have the flu. But, you may leave with the flu," he said.

The flu season continues until May, so doctors say its not too late to get a flu shot.

Something Chokhachi says her family did not do this year.