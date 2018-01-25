CrimeStoppers needs leads in homicide investigation of 2-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police renewed cries for information on the murder of a 2-year-old little girl.

Laylah Washington's killer has been on the loose for months, leaving her mother without closure.

There are no leads in the case.

Someone shot and killed the toddler last June as her mother drove down Winchester Road.

It's the case that has frustrated Memphis police.

"It's almost shameful that no one has come forward in this case. This was a baby.”

An innocent child was murdered while her killer walks free.

"You've got to be a monster. You don't have any conscience, or you're just a cold-hearted killer.”

That's what Laylah Washington's mother said just weeks after her 2-year-old girl was gunned down in a fit of road rage in Hickory Hill.

"It's a violent death. When you are picking up your child and heading home and you don't make it, the last thing on your mind as you go through your day is if I'm going to loose someone I love," Major Lambert Ross, with the Memphis Police Department said.

More than seven months later, the case has stalled.

Investigators are hitting dead end after dead end.

"The last tip we received in this case was in September. That was the last tip to come through this case," Ross said.

So far Memphis police have investigated 50 or so tips.

While none have lead to the arrest of Laylah's killers, seven people were arrested for other reasons.

"I don't see how you even rest at night, knowing that you took an innocent baby's life," Ross said.

On June 11, 2017 Laylah's mother had just picked up her daughter from work, when she had a confrontation in the parking lot.

"They almost ran head-on into me, and I said "Don't hit my car.' They said something back. I don't know what they said," Laylah's mother, Leslie Washington said.

Four men in a black car followed Washington out of the parking lot and opened fire.

Laylah was hit in the head by a bullet.

One of the biggest pieces of evidence was grainy surveillance video of the suspect's car.

"We have exhausted everything that was there on that," Ross said.

But that still has not lead to an arrest in the case.

"There's always someone who saw it. Or someone talks to someone who knows something. They need to call Crime Stoppers."

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.