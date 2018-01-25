× BCBS giving away 2,000 tickets to Memphis, Cincinnati game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Tennessee will provide 2,000 free tickets for Saturday’s game between the Memphis Tigers and a nationally-ranked Cincinnati team.

The giveaway is from noon until 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the UofM Athletics Ticket Office on Normal Street. Tickets will also be given away Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or until tickets run out.

Each fan will be allowed to get up to four tickets.

For more information on the team, click here .