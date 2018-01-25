Live at 9: Locals celebrate Memphis music, Czech Republic

Protecting yourself 101

After a recent rash of robberies, carjackings and purse snatchings, many feel a little concerned for their safety. Personal safety expert and instructor, A.C. Curtis with Express Missions International gives Alex Coleman and Marybeth Conley some tips on how to keep yourself safe if you ever need to.

Fighting opioids in Memphis

It is National Drug Facts Week and there maybe a lot that you’ve never heard. With tens of thousands of people overdosing every year, opioids now kill more people than breast cancer.

Josh Weil from the Memphis Area Prevention Coalition and Stephanie Shelby from Rebos Recovery House talk about how they’re trying to save lives.

Honoring the Czech Republic

This year the city salutes 100 years of independence for the Czech Republic naming it the honored country for this year’s Memphis in May International Festival. The cultural program kicked off this week with the unveiling of the popular fine arts poster designed especially for the event.

Celebrating Memphis music



The Memphis Black Arts Alliance will soon kick off a full year of honoring and celebrating the living music legends of Memphis. It’s called the Jazz-A-F!re Living Legends Series and features some of the best musicians, like award-winning singer Lar’Juanette Williams.

Live performances will begin January 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brinson’s.