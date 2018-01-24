× Two brothers injured in Northaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are on the scene of a shooting on Northaven Drive in Northwest Shelby County, according to Earle Farrell, with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say two brothers were involved in the shooing.

The 17-year-old was shot in the finger and the 18-year-old was shot in the hand.

The were taken to a fire station on Northaven Drive by personal vehicle and are now at Methodist North.

Both victims are in stable condition.

It is unknown who did the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation.