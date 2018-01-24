× Three kids charged in fight at Corinth Middle School

CORINTH, Miss. — A fight at Corinth Middle School on Monday led to assault charges for three students.

Corinth Police Chief Ralph Dance Said three boys — age 13, 14 and 15 — allegedly jumped three other boys, leaving one with facial fractures.

The three victims allegedly said something derogatory about the three suspects, sparking retaliation.

The school broke up the fight and police took the three aggressors into juvenile custody.

Two of them were charged with simple assault, and one with aggravated assault due to the injuries to one of the victims.

Dance said the incident was caught on video by the school.

“It was a pretty good beating,” Dance said. The victims were knocked down and punched repeatedly.

There is no evidence of gang affiliation among the suspects, Dance said.