× TBI identifies man shot by deputy in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the person shot by a Shelby County deputy Tuesday.

Tyrone Whitfield, 27, remains in critical condition after the shooting, TBI said.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Jonathan Davis, 29. He was uninjured.

Whitfield was shot Tuesday after officers spotted what they believed to be a stolen car involved in several armed robberies near Freeman Park in Bartlett. Officers from Memphis and Bartlett, and deputies from Shelby County, converged on the car in a parking lot.

The driver, Whitfield, allegedly tried to use his vehicle to ram a deputy, causing the deputy to open fire.

TBI did not list any charges for Whitfield or Davis. The status of the deputy is not known, though he was uninjured.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, TBI said.