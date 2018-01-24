Strangers give unclaimed veteran the homecoming he deserved

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— Strangers gathered together at the West Tennessee Veteran Cemetery to pay their respects to an unclaimed veteran Wednesday afternoon.

Pete Thedford with The Patriot Gaurd Riders put the event together.

"We have come here today to honor and give honor to this veteran," Thedford said.

A dignified service for a fallen veteran but Wednesday's burial was different.

There was no family. No sweetheart there to say goodbye.

"We just know he was a veteran and that he's passed with no one here," Thedford said.

Navy veteran Robert L. Kemp died in a hospital in Memphis earlier this month but no one could find his family.

A group of strangers stepped in to be his family and pallbearers.

"No veteran should be buried without a family. So we're the veteran's family," Thedford said.

"This is his ride home. That's why we are all here now. "

Giving him the funeral he deserves.

Dozens more filed into the chapel at the West Tennessee Cemetery to honor Kemp and his service like Sue Giannini who's husband also served and came out of respect.

"I love my country. I can't let someone not be here for him," Giannini said.

They sat somber, quiet, as tears trickled down their face.

For Alex Fernwalt being there for a fellow veteran is just how it is.

"The real truth is there is no such thing as an unclaimed veteran," Fernwalt said.

On the battlefield or back home.

It goes without saying. No soldier is left behind.