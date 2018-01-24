× Randall Freeman pleads guilty in wife’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man recently indicted in the death of his wife, Keila Freeman, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Randall Freeman took a plea deal Wednesday that stipulated he’d spend 28 years in prison if he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and all of his arson charges. He will not be eligible for parole.

The announcement comes just hours after Freeman was indicted by a Shelby County Grand Jury.

According to the Memphis Police Department, Keila Freeman’s remains were discovered off Barnstable Road near South Germantown Road in December, nearly a year and a half after she went missing from her southeast Memphis home.

Police questioned Freeman’s family and her husband, who two days earlier had been accused of setting a man’s house on fire he thought was having an affair with his wife.

