Police: Walgreens robbed by two men in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted in connection with a robbery at Walgreens in the 5000 block of Quince in East Memphis, police say.
According to the report, officers responded to the scene at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The store was robbed by two male suspects.
No weapon was implied.
The suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a red four-door vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation.
