Police: Walgreens robbed by two men in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are wanted in connection with a robbery at Walgreens in the 5000 block of Quince in East Memphis, police say.

According to the report, officers responded to the scene at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The store was robbed by two male suspects.

No weapon was implied.

The suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a red four-door vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.