Police on scene of barricade in Southeast Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Earle Farrell, with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, confirms authorities are on the scene of a barricade in the 7000 block of Birdwood in Southeast Shelby County.

The barricade started when deputies tried to serve a felony warrant at 5 p.m.

The man in the home refused to come out and has been inside of his home for nearly four hours.

Authorities have called in the SWAT team and negotiators to try and get him out of the home.

They don’t know if the man is armed but are being cautious.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.