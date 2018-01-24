× Police: Man robs Circle K at gunpoint, flees scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at Circle K in the 200 block of Kirby Saturday, Jan. 20.

Police say the suspect entered the store and pretended to make a purchase.

When the clerk opened the register, the suspect pulled out a black handgun and demanded money.

He then fled the scene after taking undetermined amount of cash.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.