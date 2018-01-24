× Police: Brothers arrested in connection to brutal beating outside Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two brothers were charged with aggravated assault after being connected to a brutal beating at a local Kroger.

According to police, the victim suffered serious injuries after Javuntae Bell and Wesley Coleman attacked him outside the North Germantown Parkway store on January 17. The victim was able to pick Bell out of a lineup and he was subsequently taken into custody in the 4200 block of Concorde by Task Force officers.

His brother was arrested in 7100 block of Rose Trail.

Both men reportedly admitted to their role in the attack and were charged.

They are scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.

A motive for the attack was not released.