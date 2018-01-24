× Neighbors shocked after man killed by 3 suspects in North Memphis attempted robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed during a robbery in North Memphis and police are looking for the people responsible.

It’s the latest robbery in Memphis to turn violent.

Before he died, the victim told police he was attacked by three men on Keel Avenue.

Crime scene tape surrounded the apartment building in North Memphis where, police say, a 33-year-old man was shot by three men trying to rob him.

Neighbors who saw the flashing lights were trying to figure out what was going on.

Related: Man killed by three suspects in North Memphis attempted robbery

“I was trying to ask the officer ‘What happened, was everyone okay?’ I didn’t get an answer,” neighbor Joel Minton said.

A day after the crime, there were still signs police had been there and some neighbors were just finding out he had been killed.

Essence Jackson saw the victim nearly every day and says he even looked out for her.

“Like, he was cool and from what I saw he didn’t do anything to anybody. Man, that’s so disheartening,” Jackson said.

People who live here say this is normally a quiet neighborhood, but this past week there have been a few drive-by shooting nearby on Fifth Street.

Still, they have no idea if the two are connected.

“My guess is there is a lot of gang activity happening around this neighborhood right now,” Minton said.

Joel Minton has lived in this neighborhood for 11 years and says he’s not going anywhere.

“We were planted with Grace Church. I feel like God has called us here to stay here to minister this community,” he said.

Jackson says while she’s upset about what happened to her friend, she won’t be ruled by fear.

“I’ve never been that chick to fear. Unfortunately, crime does happen. But that’s not going to make me move out of the community either,” she said.