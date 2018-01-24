× Man charged with murder in Northeast Memphis strangulation case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have released new details in the death of a woman found strangled in Northeast Memphis.

Jimmy “Cowboy” Lewis was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery and first-degree murder in the perpetration of a rape.

Witnesses told officers he and 56-year-old Roberetta Hugo had been involved in a fight earlier in the day over some money. Several hours later, she was discovered face-down in the grass on West Lloyd Circle. Officers said she was bleeding from her face and was disrobed.

The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide caused by strangulation.

A Crime Stoppers tip identified Lewis as the person responsible and further investigation revealed he had allegedly told three people he raped, strangled and robbed the victim.

He was taken into custody after one of those witnesses pointed him out as they were patrolling the area.

The relationship between the defendant and victim is unknown, but witnesses said Lewis would always walk Hugo home after she got off from work.