Live at 9: ‘Finding Neverland’ brings a bit of magic to the Orpheum

The impact of technology

A company right here in West Tennessee is bringing power and fresh water to Caribbean islands hit hard by the hurricanes. And they’re doing it with something the islands have in abundance – sun.

Al Hollingsworth with the Aldelano Corporation talks abut the company’s latest products and how they are being utilized to help those in need.

Author Chat

Love a good international thriller? Then you definitely need to check out award-winning author K.J. Howe’s new book “The Freedom Broker.”

You can get your own copy Wednesday, January 24 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Novel Bookstore on Perkins Ext.

Watercooler Wednesday

Are women the most difficult family members to live with? A new study say yes.

Bev Johnson, Kevin Cerrito and Austen Onek discuss that plus is it okay to have a “secret stash” your significant other doesn’t know about? More than 20 million Americans say they do or have had such a bank account, but is it a recipe for trouble?

Finally, in honor of the “Razzies” our panel reveals the worst movies they’ve recently had the misfortune of sitting through.

Magic at the Orpheum

The hit Broadway musical “Finding Neverland” will soon be bringing a little bit of magic to the Orpheum Theatre.

Based on the Oscar-winning movie, it’s the incredible story behind one of the world’s most loved characters- Peter Pan.

Lael Van Keuren talks about the Memphis run and what it means to be apart of this production.

