Does It Work: The Three Second Lash Magnetic Eyelashes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amy Burress, a hairstylist and makeup artist with High Point Salon, knows how important false eyelashes can be.

"Eyes are like the windows to your soul and you want them to look the best."

But if you're not careful, it can quickly become a sticky mess and downright tricky.

"It's all about positioning. If you position wrong, say in the crease, then the glue is sticking to the bottom of your eyelid."

That's why Burress says she's intrigued by the micro-magnetic technology utilized by the Three Second Lash Magnetic Eyelashes. The product claims to go on in seconds, no glue needed.

"Is it going to be too heavy on the eyelash and am I going to be weighted down."

And what goes on must eventually come back off.

"If it's easy to release as it is to attach."

The product comes with two sets of natural lashes, a set of bold lashes and a plastic eyelash applicator. Each lash has a small magnetic strip attached to it and each bottom lash has a red dot so you can tell a difference between the top and bottom lash.

For best results, according to the instructions, apply mascara before applying the lashes. Burress applies the set of natural lashes first. She uses the applicator tool to pick up the top magnetic lash and aligns it along the outer end of her natural lash line.

"Not feeling the tweezers too much. So, let's go to the trusty fingers."

After getting a better handle on the top lash, she's able to properly place it on her lash line. Then she grabs the bottom lash and snaps it into place.

"Right there. It snapped right into place."

The length of the lash is a little too long for her style but says they are very light weight.

Then she removes them.

"Gently just pull and they just popped out."

Three Second Lash, you pass the Does It Work test.

